Atul Kasana is Mohali Sessions Judge

Chandigarh, April 19
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the transfer and posting of 137 judicial officers, including District and Sessions Judges, in the district courts across the States of Punjab and Haryana. While 72 officers are from Haryana, the remaining are from Punjab.
Among others, District and Sessions Judge Subhas Mehla has been transferred to Gurugram. He replaces District and Sessions Surya Partap Singh, who has been transferred to Panchkula as District and Sessions Judge, Member Secretary, Haryana State Legal Services Authority. In Punjab, Mohali District and Sessions Judge Harpal Singh goes to Kapurthala; District and Sessions Judge Munish Singal has been transferred to Sangrur; District and Sessions Judge Amarinder Singh Grewal has been sent from Kapurthala to Amritsar, while District and Sessions Judge there Harpreet Kaur Randhawa goes to Ludhiana.
District and Sessions Judge Kanwaljit Singh has been transferred to Tarn Taran and District and Sessions Judge Priya Sood goes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. District and Sessions Judge Atul Kasana, meanwhile, goes to Mohali from Moga.
