Audio clip, Opposition pressure led to Sarari’s resignation

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, January 7

Former minister Fauja Singh Sarari’s tussle with his officer on special duty (OSD) over the arrest of latter’s nephew, eventually cost him Cabinet berth.

Sarari had landed in controversy when an audio clipping of his alleged conversation with his OSD Tarsem Lal Kapoor had gone viral in September last year.

Since then, Sarari had been in the eye of the storm as both Opposition leaders and his detractors within his own party had been gunning for him, citing AAP’s principal of zero tolerance towards corruption under which it had ousted former Health Minister Vijay Singla.

The entire dispute began following the arrest of AAP volunteer Johny Kapoor, who happened to be the nephew of Tarsem, for using the national flag and ‘hooter’ on his private car.

Before that Johny had been booked by the police under Sections 336 and 170 of the IPC, besides Section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act-1971 (FIR No. 229 Dated September, 2022).

The arrest of his nephew infuriated Tarsem, who got an inkling that Johny had been arrested at behest of Sarari. Following this, Tarsem decided to spill the beans and eventually leaked his purported conversation with the minister in which the latter could be heard hatching a plan to fix some contractors and officials, and to extort money from them. This triggered a political storm.

Though Sarari had been continuously maintaining that the audio clip was fake and he had nothing to do with it, the Opposition was in no mood to listen to him.

When contacted, Tarsem said he had mixed emotions on Sarari’s resignation. “I feel happy that the party stood firm on its zero-tolerance policy towards any unethical practice. However, at the same time, we also feel sad as Guruharsahai people had high hopes from Sarari,” said Tarsem.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders said first AAP should give clarification on why Sarari resigned from his post. “I also demand a Vigilance inquiry into all works that have been done during Sarari’s tenure as Cabinet minister. His men are involved in illegal mining and several other misdeeds,” a BJP leader alleged, adding that residents of Guruharsahai had been betrayed by Sarari.

Former MLA Kulbir Zira, president of the District Congress Committee, thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for showing door to Sarari. Zira said he was ready with evidence of some other AAP MLAs also indulging in corruption, which he would send to the CM soon.

Sarari won the Assembly polls with a margin of 10,574 votes by defeating SAD heavyweight Vardev Singh Noni Mann in a direct contest.