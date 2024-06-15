Audio of Punjab Speaker’s brother ‘hurling abuses’ at Faridkot cop goes viral

Faridkot, June 14
Bir Davinder Singh, brother of the Vidhan Sabha Speaker, purportedly abused a cop deployed at the Faridkot (Sadar) police station.
In a 2.25-minute audio, which has gone viral, Bir Davinder is heard “hurling abuses” at head munshi Bohar Singh for “ignoring” his supporters. In the daily diary report, Bohar Singh stated that Bir Davinder called him five times between 9.01 pm and 9.38 pm on Wednesday. The policeman alleged that Bir Davinder also threatened that he would get him transferred to a remote area in the state.
However, Bir Davinder claimed that the audio clip had nothing to do with him. “It is a conspiracy against me,” he claimed.
Faridkot SSP Harjit Singh said the police were verifying the authenticity of the audio clip.
