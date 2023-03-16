Aussie radicals block entry to Indian consulate

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

India’s honorary consulate in Brisbane was forced to close briefly on Wednesday after pro-Khalistan supporters blocked its entrance. Earlier on February 21, pro-Khalistan supporters, said to be from the outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), had fixed a flag outside the same building, which was later confiscated by the police.

The incident comes after several temples, especially in Melbourne, were daubed in recent weeks with offensive graffiti by pro-Khalistan supporters.

There is a heavy police presence in the area. Following the incident, the police and community leaders had a meeting with Indian-Australian leaders to assure them that the authorities were committed to upholding law and order. Some reports alleged that a Brisbane Sikh shrine bus was used to transport the protesters.

The blocking of the honorary consulate comes days after Australian PM Anthony Albanese had assured PM Narendra Modi in Delhi that Australia will curb anti-India elements and also not tolerate any extreme actions or attacks on religious buildings.

“It is a matter of regret that reports of attacks on temples have come regularly from Australia over the past few weeks,” PM Modi had said shortly after talks with Albanese last Friday.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra last Friday said, “PM Albanese assured PM Modi that his government had a deep understanding and appreciation of India’s concern and would take all necessary measures to ensure that peace prevailed in their society.”

The Australia Today quoted Sarah Gates of Hindu Human Rights as stating that “slogans were raised against Hindus calling them supremacists along with slogans of Khalistan Zindabad”. The Indian diaspora is now the second-largest immigrant community in Australia.