Australian envoy evinces interest in agri tie-up with Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

To give fillip to bilateral trade, Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell evinced keen interest to forge collaboration, especially in the field of agriculture and skill development, with Punjab on the pattern of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Responding to O’Farrell’s proposal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann assured him of all cooperation and support in this regard so as to propel Punjab in the high-growth trajectory.

A three-member Australian delegation led by O’Farrell, including MP Gurmesh Singh and Second Secretary (Political) Jack Taylor, called on the CM at his residence today.

Mann said Punjabis had fairly contributed in socio-economic development of all countries, including Australia.