Australian envoy evinces interest in agri tie-up with Punjab

Chandigarh, May 4
To give fillip to bilateral trade, Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell evinced keen interest to forge collaboration, especially in the field of agriculture and skill development, with Punjab on the pattern of Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Responding to O’Farrell’s proposal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann assured him of all cooperation and support in this regard so as to propel Punjab in the high-growth trajectory.
A three-member Australian delegation led by O’Farrell, including MP Gurmesh Singh and Second Secretary (Political) Jack Taylor, called on the CM at his residence today.
Mann said Punjabis had fairly contributed in socio-economic development of all countries, including Australia.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO
India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...
4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house
A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...
NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources
All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...
J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43
Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...
Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs
Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised