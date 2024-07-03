Auto falls into canal in Ropar, 4 missing

Tribune News Service

Ropar, July 2

Four persons, including a 69-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, went missing after a speeding jeep hit the auto from behind, due to which it fell into the Sirhind canal on the Canal Road in Ropar around 5 pm on Monday.

Some locals said the auto-rickshaw driver, Karam Singh, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Ropar, was coming from the railway station side when the jeep, reportedly being driven by a girl, hit the auto-rickshaw from behind and then verturned on the road. Jeep owner Sunny, a resident of Bharatgarh and the co-passenger, was rounded up by the police.

