Average age 47, Punjab cabinet youngest ever

Harpal Cheema, 48

The Dirba MLA was re-elected for a second term this time. A graduate from Government Ranbir College, Sangrur, Cheema studied law from Punjabi University, Patiala, where he became active in student politics. An advocate by profession, Cheema is considered close to CM Bhagwant Mann. He was the Leader of Opposition in the previous Vidhan Sabha, and was known to raise public issues. “We will not let the hopes of the people of Punjab down,” he said.

Dr Baljit Kaur, 46

She is a first-time MLA, representing Malout. A doctor by profession, Dr Baljit Kaur is the daughter of former AAP MP Prof Sadhu Singh. The ophthalmologist left government service in 2021 to take the political plunge by joining the AAP. She had completed her MS in ophthalmology in 2010. “People of Punjab have great hopes from us. We need to start from scratch. Our first priority will be to fulfil those hopes and aspirations,” she said.

Dr Vijay Singla, 52

A dentist by profession, Dr Singla is a first-time MLA from Mansa. He comes from a humble background and has been associated with the party for the past five years. After completing his bachelor’s degree in dentistry and surgery (BDS), he started his private practice. Dr Singla trounced Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in this election. Interestingly, the singer had once been the dentist’s patient. “We will work hard to put derailed Punjab back on track,” he said.

Harbhajan Singh ETO, 53

He is the MLA from Jandiala in Majha. Harbhajan Singh served as an Excise and Taxation Officer in the Punjab Government before taking voluntary retirement in 2017. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 elections on the AAP ticket, but this time around, he defeated Congress’ working president and MLA Sukhwinder Singh Danny by over 25,000 votes. “Whatever promises we made and guarantees we gave to people before polls will be fulfilled,” he said.

Harjot Singh Bains, 31

A founder member of the AAP in Punjab, Bains hails from Ropar’s Gambhirpur village. After graduating in law from Panjab University, Chandigarh, the Anandpur Sahib MLA did a course from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He started his political career by joining the anti-corruption movement of Anna Hazare in 2011. “We will work to bring back the lost glory of Punjab. We will take decisions keeping in mind those at the bottom of the ladder,” he said.

Gurmeet S Meet Hayer, 32

Son of a PSPCL employee, Hayer studied in Barnala’s BGS Public School. A mechanical engineer by profession, Hayer was among the first few people to join the India Against Corruption movement. In 2017, he became one of the youngest MLAs at the age of 27. The Barnala legislator is also president of the youth wing of the AAP. “We will work to end corruption and mafia rule. It will help us create employment and facilities for people,” he said.

Lal Chand Kataruchak, 52

A seasoned communist, he remained actively involved with the CPM. When Mangat Ram Pasla split from the CPM and formed his Punjab-based party two decades ago, Kataruchak joined him. In the 2017 polls, he contested from Bhoa on RMPI ticket, but lost. This time, he fought on AAP ticket. He has been raising voice against illegal mining in the past. “People have elected a commoner. They have great expectations from us. We will fulfil the promises made,” he said.

Laljit Singh Bhullar, 41

An agriculturist and commission agent by profession, Bhullar became a legislator from Patti by defeating former minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon. Bhullar was active in the SAD for several years, but left the party after incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib. He returned to the Akali fold in 2018, but left again to join the Aam Aadmi Party in 2019. “Drugs are the biggest challenge before Punjab. We will deal with the menace with an iron fist,” he said.

Brahm Shankar Jimpa, 57

The Hoshiarpur legislator started his political innings with the Congress and remained a councillor in the municipal committee. Denied a ticket by the Congress in the local body elections, Jimpa contested independently and registered victory. Having studied till Class XII, Jimpa served as the vice-chairman of the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. “The biggest challenge before Punjab is its huge debt and leak in revenue. We will plug both,” he said.

Kuldeep Dhaliwal, 60

A farmer by profession, he has been elected as legislator from Ajnala. A matriculate, Dhaliwal was a US resident before returning to India in 2014. He has been into farming ever since and has dabbled in social work. Dhaliwal unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 on the Aam Aadmi Party ticket from Khadoor Sahib. He later became the district president of the party. “Education and health will be our top priorities,” he said.

Compiled by Ruchika M Khanna and Vishav Bharti