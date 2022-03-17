Avoid controversies, new Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tells MLAs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

On the day Chief minister Bhagwant Mann assumed charge, he is reported to have given a clear message to his party MLAs to avoid getting into any controversy with government employees.

Sources said the CM made his “displeasure” known to his party colleagues, who had been going around government offices and playing “monitor”. The message was reportedly given to two MLAs who had recently started inspecting government offices. The two MLAs were reportedly told that they should act “maturely” as is deemed of a public representative.

The corridors of power were also abuzz with talk of cricketer Harbhajan Singh being a likely choice for a Rajya Sabha nomination from Punjab during the elections on March 31. As many as five Rajya Sabha seats are falling vacant, and the AAP is likely to get four of these seats based on their strength in the House.

#bhagwant mann