‘Avoid flashy colours’: SGPC sets dress code for granthis, raagis

Amritsar, January 9

The SGPC has implemented a dress code for ‘granthis’ and ‘raagis’ deputed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple and other gurdwaras.

As the tradition goes, the ‘granthis’ act as ceremonial reader of Guru Granth Sahib, whereas the ‘raagis’ play hymns (shabads) in different ragas as prescribed in Guru Granth Sahib.

Directions issued to 80 gurdwaras Directions have been issued to the managements of around 80 gurdwaras to make sure that the ‘granthis’ and ‘raagis’ should wear only traditional white ‘churidaar kurta, pyjamas’, navy blue turban and keep flowing beard during their duty hours

During the winter season, they have been advised to go in for jackets, sweaters, coats or shawl but avoid flashy colours

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said all gurdwara managements had been directed to ensure compliance of these orders, meant for those who would be deputed to perform kirtan or other rituals inside the gurdwaras.

“The dress code is set for simplicity. It is as per the Sikh rehat maryada set by the Gurus. Particularly, the ‘granthis’ and ‘raagis’ who perform their duties in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib will have to follow it strictly,” he said.

In the past, several complaints were received against ‘granthis and ‘raagis’ who wore western clothes while performing ‘Gurbani kirtan’ in the gurdwaras.

“A new trend was witnessed among the ‘granthis’ and ‘raagis’ who have been modifying the traditional ‘churidaar kurta, pyjama’ into western style clothing on their own,” he said.

The sewadars under the category of ‘sewa dal’ in the Golden Temple have already been wearing long blue ‘cholas’ (gown). They support yellow turban.

However, office employees have been relaxed from any particular dress restriction, except the colour of the turban which has to be navy blue, yellow or black.

