Avoid hate speech, CEO tells politicians

Chandigarh, March 18

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C has convened a meeting with representatives of major political parties in the state to discuss various aspects of the upcoming elections.

He advised the political parties and candidates to refrain from hate speech, religious or caste-based vote solicitation and personal attacks on opponents. During the session, he provided detailed insights into the election process, highlighting key statistics such as the total number of voters (2,12,71,246), including male voters (1,11,92,959), female voters (1,00,77,543), transgender voters (744), persons with disabilities (1,57,257), overseas voters (1,597), and the total number of polling stations (24,433).

He informed attendees about the recent provisions allowing persons with disabilities voters and individuals aged 85 and above to opt for voting at home.

Regarding the EVM availability, the CEO stated that the state boasts 150 per cent availability, ensuring a surplus of 50 per cent more than required. Furthermore, he assured that all polling stations would be equipped with essential facilities such as ramps, water supply, proper lighting arrangements and toilets. He emphasised that all polling stations would be conveniently located within 2 km of voters’ addresses.

The CEO also outlined the key provisions of the code of conduct. He further emphasised the necessity of obtaining prior permission from district authorities for meetings and other events.

He provided insights into the Suvidha portal and its role in simplifying the nomination process.

