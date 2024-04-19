Avoid mud-slinging, Congress tells candidates

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, April 18

Office-bearers and activists of various wings of the Congress party under Malerkotla Assembly of Sangrur and Amargarh segment of Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, have been asked to maintain sanctity of democratic values during events being convened for seeking votes for the party nominees.

Candidates and campaigners addressing gatherings have also been suggested to adhere to the ‘nyay patra’, ‘panch nyay’ and ‘pachees’ guarantees and resolution of local issues instead of making tall fake claims or slinging mud against rival candidates or their parties.

Smit Singh Mann, a key member of election coordination and campaign committee, said local and regional leaders, including office-bearers of various wings of the party, had been sensitised about need to follow guidelines of the Election Commission for maintaining sanctity of democracy during the campaign in favour of party nominees Dr Amar Singh Boparai and Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

“We have updated local leaders about our sacred document ‘nyay patra’ which has a clear agenda for all sections of society and we need not waste our valuable time in slinging mud against those parties which could not even arrive at some agenda,” said Mann, alleging that the BJP, major rival party of the Congress, was trying to beg votes as a referendum for their allegedly flimsy claims during past ten years.

Terming the interview given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a channel recently as scripted one, Mann called upon voters to decipher camouflaged messages given through the said interview which has been criticised widely.

“Though the Prime Minister has tried to allure youths through ‘year 2047 slogan’ and priority for digitalisation, he has cleared that curbing poverty and export of agricultural produce were not his party’s concern,” said Mann, claiming that concepts of ‘panch nyay’ and ‘pachees’ guarantees were also arrived at after persistent and scientific analysis.

