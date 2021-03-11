Dr Puneet Girdhar is Indian Dental Association national chief

Chandigarh: Punjab’s Joint Director Medical Education Dr Puneet Girdhar has been unanimously elected as national chief of the Indian Dental Association. Dr Girdhar an alumnus of Government Dental College, Amritsar, has worked with several ministers as a special officer on duty. The Indian Dental Association (IDA) represents more than 75,000 dental professionals and has 33 state branches and 450 local branches. TNS
New Labour Commissioner
Chandigarh: Arun Sekhri, a 2004 batch IAS officer, on Monday joined as Labour Commissioner, Punjab. He replaced Sumit Jarangal, Director, Public Relations. Jarangal was holding additional charge of Labour Commissioner. Besides, Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu, a 2005 batch officer, has been posted as Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice Department.
Tribune Shorts
Top News
