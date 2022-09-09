Awards for folk artistes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

While presiding over annual meeting of the Board of Governors in Shimla, Governor and North Zone Culture Centre (NZCC) Chairman Banwarilal Purohit, stressed on preserving and disseminating the heritage of India.

Purohit said two lifetime achievement awards (Rs 5 lakh each) would be given to folk artistes annually. A proposal for an auditorium at Kalagram will be sent under the Tagore Cultural Complex Grant Scheme and Rs 4 crore will be contributed by the UT Administration while Rs 6 crore by the Ministry of Culture.

