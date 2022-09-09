Awards for folk artistes

Chandigarh, September 8
While presiding over annual meeting of the Board of Governors in Shimla, Governor and North Zone Culture Centre (NZCC) Chairman Banwarilal Purohit, stressed on preserving and disseminating the heritage of India.
Purohit said two lifetime achievement awards (Rs 5 lakh each) would be given to folk artistes annually. A proposal for an auditorium at Kalagram will be sent under the Tagore Cultural Complex Grant Scheme and Rs 4 crore will be contributed by the UT Administration while Rs 6 crore by the Ministry of Culture.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96
Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...
Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India
She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997
Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...
Jaishankar, Rajnath call on Japan PM, discuss bilateral partnership
Singh and Jaishankar attend the 2+2 Dialogue along with thei...