Axing one cop won't end drug menace

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 18

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today said the dismissal of SSP Raj Jit Singh would not end the drug menace in Punjab as much more was required to be done.

Talking to mediapersons here, Warring questioned the timing of his dismissal, “It is because of the upcoming Jalandhar bypoll that the state government has taken this step now. It could have opened the sealed envelop even 13 months ago when it came to power.”

Asked why it was not opened during the Congress regime, he said, “The report was readied during our government’s tenure. A leader who got its opening stalled was dethroned by the party. AAP has to come up with a proper policy to end the menace.”

Asked why slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh was being asked to come to Jalandhar during the poll time, the PCC chief said, “Even though Moosewala was a party leader, I have not asked his father to join us here. It is his personal decision to be here. Earlier too, we had never asked him to hold a protest outside the Vidhan Sabha. A year on, he is still fighting for justice for his son.”