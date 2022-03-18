Ayali appointed leader of SAD Legislature Party

Chandigarh, March 17
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has appointed Manpreet Singh Aiyali as leader of the Akali Dal Legislature Party and Sukhwinder Kumar as chief whip. While Ayali represent the Dakha Assembly constituency and is a three time legislator, Kumar is a two-time legislator from Banga segment. —
