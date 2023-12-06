Ayushman Bharat Yojana: Punjab MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney questions Centre over settlement of insurance claims

New Delhi, December 5

Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Tuesday questioned the settlement of claims of Punjab under the Ayushman Bharat plan. He highlighted the variation in the data provided by the Health and Family Welfare Ministry in Parliament and its response under the Right to Information Act (RTI) in June this year.

In an RTI response in June, the Union Health Ministry admitted that 53 per cent and 74 per cent claims were pending for settlement in the year 2022 and 2023, respectively under the scheme, Sahney said. However, the ministry said the unsettled claims for the two financial years were only 2.2 per cent and 5.22 per cent, respectively.

“The ministry should furnish the correct data of claims filed,” he said. — TNS

1,046 new aircraft to be inducted

Air India, Indigo and Akasa Air have placed orders for purchase of 1,046 aircraft, the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh told Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana in Parliament.

