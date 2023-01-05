Ayushman yojana: 80% dues cleared, Punjab's pvt hospitals start admitting patients again

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, Janaury 4

The empanelled private hospitals have restarted admitting patients under the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana in the state after the government had cleared about 80 per cent of their dues.

The scheme provides health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh to around 40 lakh families. It will be a great relief for them as earlier when this scheme was stalled by private hospitals, patients were not getting the cashless benefit and had to undergo treatment by paying money from their pockets.

Indian Medical Association, Punjab vice-president, Dr Vikas Chhabra said, “Private hospitals have started the scheme after the government cleared 80 per cent of the total Rs 250 crore outstanding amount. It also assured them that the remaining 20 per cent would also be paid soon. After that, a majority of the empanelled hospitals have started the scheme and the remaining will start it soon”.

Over 700 hospitals adopted the scheme in 2019 for 40 lakh families but last year, the hospitals had stopped admitting patients in protest against the non-payment by the government. The state health agency, through an email to the hospitals, informed them that the insurance company, that was given the contract, won’t offer its services after February 25.

It is learnt that the insurance company had been suffering losses for the past several months due to the huge claims made by the hospitals. In December 2021, the company had conveyed to the government that it won’t be able to continue the scheme as huge claims were being made by the hospitals. Consequently, the IMA had decided that the private hospitals wouldn’t continue the scheme.