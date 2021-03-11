B Chandra Sekhar, JS Aulakh get President's Police Medal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on the eve of the 76th Independence Day, announced the names of the Punjab Police officers/officials who will be awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS).

Director of Bureau of Investigation (BOI), Punjab, B Chandra Sekhar and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Intelligence, Jatinder Singh Aulakh have been awarded with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

With 32 years of service, Aulakh, a 1997-batch IPS officer, has assumed posts like Sangrur SSP, Khanna SSP, Ropar SSP, Mohali SSP, Amritsar Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police, IGP, Headquarters Punjab, IGP, Patiala Range, and IGP, Ferozepur Range. He was honoured with the President Police Medal for Meritorious Services in 2016.

Besides, six PPS officers, including AIG Zonal, CID, Amritsar, Varinder Singh; DCP, Law & Order, Amritsar, Parminder Singh Bhandal; DSP, IRB, Ludhiana, Daljit Singh; DSP, Commando Battalion, Bahadurgarh, Sanjeev Kumar; DSP, PRTC, Jahan Khelan, Harjit Singh; and DSP, CID, Jalandhar, Harbhajan Lal are among 14 officers/officials selected for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. Other officials to be felicitated are Inspector Raj Kumar, SI Sampuran Singh, SI Rajesh Kumar, SI Ram Darshan, SI Chander Parkash, SI Sakandar Singh, ASI Manjit Singh and ASI Prit Pal Singh.

