Baba Farid University ex-V-C Dr Gill passes away at 77

Vishav Bharti
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, October 12
Former Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University Dr SS Gill passed away after a prolonged illness at PGI on Thursday. He was 77 years old.
Before taking over as Vice-Chancellor of the university, he was head of the orthopaedics department of PGI, Chandigarh.
Dr Gill hailed from Dangarh village in Barnala district. He was elder brother of Brigadier BS Shergill, who was killed in a landmine blast in Kupwara District in August 2000.
“It is with profound grief and immense sorrow that we announce the passing of our respected, revered, and beloved Dr. S.S. Gill on October 12, 2023. Cremation will be held on October 12, 2023, at 2 PM at Sector 25 Cremation Ground, followed by Ardaas at the Gurdwara Sahib, Phase-5, Mohali,” said the family.
