Baba Farid varsity ex-VC Gill dies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

Former Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, Prof SS Gill died at the PGI today. He was 77 and had been unwell for few days.

He was cremated here this afternoon. Punjab Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer paid condolences to Professor Gill’s wife Amarjit Kaur, son Noor Shergill and daughter Anureet Kaur and niece Parneet Shergill, who is the DC, Fatehgarh Sahib.

Before taking over as the VC of BFUHS, Professor Gill headed the Department of Orthopaedics at the PGI, Chandigarh. Gill hailed from Dangarh village in Barnala district. He completed his MBBS way back in 1971 from Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, and joined the PGI in 1973. He served at the PGI on various positions for 35 years till 2008. Professor Gill served two terms as the VC of BFUHS from November 2008 to November 2014.

Meanwhile, Prof Rajeev Sood, VC, BFUHS, said it was a personal loss as he would be missed as a friend and guiding force. Forum of Retired Vice Chancellors and Directors has also condoled the death of Professor Gill.

