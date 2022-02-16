Sujanpur: Dinesh Babbu banks on Congress infighting, Rajput votes

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Sujanpur, February 15

Ex-Deputy Speaker and three-time BJP MLA Dinesh Babbu has evolved a two-pronged strategy to romp home for the fourth successive time.

First, he is carefully nurturing the Rajput vote bank. Secondly, he hopes to ride on the infighting in the Congress.

In the 2017 polls, Naresh Puri, incumbent Congress candidate, contested as an Independent and queered the pitch for Amit Mantu, official nominee. It’s payback time for Mantu now, who joined the AAP after being denied ticket. Insiders say the votes he’ll garner now will have a direct bearing on the Congress’ final tally. To compound matters for Puri, senior leaders have deserted him, a development which is being used by Babbu to his advantage.

Meanwhile,SAD-BSP has a few takers in this predominantly Hindu seat, where the Rajputs have over 60,000 votes. Like Babbu, Mantu is a Rajput and he too will bank on this vote bank. Puri is a Khatri while SAD-BSP’s Raj Kumar Gupta is a Mahajan. Both these communities don’t hold much influence.

While Congress’ Puri paints a picture wherein jobs will be generated, Babbu harps on

Rs 1-crore given to him by Sunny Deol from his MPLAD funds. All four nominees say they will do something about 27,000 acres in Dhar block. “This is a sensitive issue. Any nominee who uses it to his advantage will get the maximum votes,” said an official.