Back in India, former Punjab CM Charanjit Channi meets Congress leaders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

Ending speculations over being in political exile, former Congress Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is expected to participate in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra that will touch Punjab around January 10. He is expected to return to Punjab in the coming days

On returning from abroad a few days ago, Channi since yesterday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi at Delhi. He took to Twitter, sharing his meeting with Kharge and congratulating Priyanka on the party’s win in the Himachal elections.

He is learnt to have gone to Rajasthan to meet Rahul Gandhi and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary today.

On returning from abroad, the ex-CM was said to be staying away from public interactions and media gaze.

#charanjit channi #Congress #rahul gandhi