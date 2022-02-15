Badal clan up against me: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Muktsar, February 14

Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today claimed the entire Badal family had ganged up to defeat him in the elections.

In his 6.31-minute long Facebook live video, Warring on Sunday night said: “Sardar Sukhbir Singh Badal Sahib, beshak hun tusi saare Badal ikathe ho gaye ho par 100 Badal hor ikathe ho jao, fer vi Raje Warring da baal banka nahi kar sakde.... Jehdi bhrava-bhrava di yaari payi hai na navi, ese yaari ne hi mainu jitana hai... now, I will contest the General Election again in 2024 against Harsimrat Kaur Badal.” Stressing “the Badals’ plan to help each other stands exposed”, he questioned Sukhbir’s frequent visits to Gidderbaha. “If he is in such a worry, then he should have contested the elections from Gidderbaha,” said Warring. — TNS

Manpreet Target?

Asked if he was referring to Manpreet Badal also, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, “I have talked about all Badals. It includes everyone in the Badal clan.”