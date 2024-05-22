Sukhbir Badal invokes father’s role in Faridkot’s development

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 21

During his canvassing in Faridkot parliamentary constituency, Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday asked the people not to forget about the work done by the Akali Dal in this area two decades back. “My father and former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal removed waterlogging in this area and made your land cultivable,” Badal said.

Not only your land was made cultivable but different irrigation facilities, including the underground pipes were installed in your fields, said Badal, while addressing rallies in Faridkot, Nihal Singh Wala, Dharmakot and Moga.

He also urged people to not forget June 1, 1984 while casting their votes. He said, “Remember what happened this day. Your holiest place Sri Darbar Sahib was attacked.”

