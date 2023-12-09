Badal remembered on birth anniversary

Tribune News Service

Lambi/Muktsar, December 8

A large number of people paid tributes to five-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on his birth anniversary today, which was commemorated by SAD as ‘Sadbhavana Divas’ across the state by organising blood donation camps in all Assembly segments.

Badal, who was born in 1927, had passed away on April 25, in Mohali. Known as ‘Baba Bohad’ of politics, Badal had created many political records.

A ‘kirtan’, blood donation and health check-up camp was organised at Badal village. Besides, a life size statue of late Akali patriarch, which was prepared by the Chautala family of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), was unveiled today at a memorial at Mandi Killianwali in Lambi.

It is placed along the statue of former Deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal, which was installed by the Badal family after the former’s demise in 2001.

Ajay Chautala, national president, JJP, along with his both sons — Deputy CM Haryana Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala — attended the ceremony.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal said, “Two brothers have finally been reunited today as Badal Sahib had a bond with Devi Lal even stronger than that of siblings. Now, this space is really complete. I pray to the Almighty that this bond between the two families may grow stronger with every generation.”

Sukhbir said, “When Badal sahib was in jail at the time of my sister’s wedding, the rituals and duties of father were performed by Devi Lal.”

Earlier, Abhay Chautala, Secretary General, Indian National Lok Dal, visited Badal village and attended the ‘kirtan’.

Those who attended the ceremony included Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, former MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder and BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

#Muktsar #Parkash Singh Badal