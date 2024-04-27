Badals always used religion for vested interests, alleges Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

PTI

Chandigarh, April 27

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday lashed out at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing him of using religion for vested interests even as he urged people to ensure AAP’s victory on all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Mann on Saturday held a rally in favour of AAP’s candidate from Faridkot seat Karamjit Anmol in Baghapurana in Moga. Earlier, he took out a road show in favour of party candidate from Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar.

Addressing a gathering, the AAP leader took on the Badal family and asked people to teach them a lesson in the Lok Sabha polls.

They used religion for their personal benefits and whenever they were under fire for this they used it as a shield, he alleged.

“The Badal family always used religion. They use religion when they are in crisis, when they lose (polls),” said Mann in an attack on Badal.

Criticising the Akalis over the issue of sacrilege in 2015 when the SAD was in power, Mann asked people to teach them a lesson and alleged they had started considering themselves God.

Slamming SAD for taking out a ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’, the chief minister called it ‘parivar bachao yatra’ and said they were “looting” the exchequer of the state when in power.

Mann also took on the Congress for “infighting” within the state unit.

Lambasting his political rivals, Mann said the “dynast politicians” are miserable because the sons and daughters of common families reached the assembly.

“Give me 13 more arms and voices, strengthen us more so that we can do more work,” said Mann as he sought votes for his party’s 13 candidates.

Earlier during the roadshow in Ferozepur, the AAP leader attacked Badal, saying the SAD chief “fled” the field because he was afraid of losing from this seat.

Sukhbir Badal, who is currently representing the Ferozepur seat, has said that he would not be contesting the polls this time.

During the roadshow, Mann showed the picture of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and accused BJP of trying to destroy the Constitution.

This election is not just an election to elect the prime minister and MPs. This is an election to save democracy and the Constitution of the country, he said.

Accusing BJP leaders of trying to disturb communal harmony of the country, the chief minister emphasised Punjab is known for mutual brotherhood and communal harmony.

At the rally in Moga, Mann recounted the works of the AAP government in Punjab like 300 units of free electricity to everyone, timely and uninterrupted electricity to the farmers, schools of eminence, ‘aam aadmi’ clinics where 1.5 crore people have got free treatment so far, canal water to the tail-ends of Punjab, 43,000 government jobs and regularisation of temporary employees.

Mann said that his government will fulfil his party’s “guarantee” of Rs 1,000 per month to women.

