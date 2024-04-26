Parkash Singh Badal’s death anniversary observed

Muktsar: To mark the first death anniversary of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday, the Badal family performed a religious ceremony (bhog of Sri Akhand Path Sahib) at its residence at Badal village here. The former CM had passed away after a prolonged illness on April 25 last year. TNS
Ex-MLA’s son Rahul joins BJP
Muktsar: Former Muktsar MLA Bhai Harnirpal Singh Kukku’s son Bhai Rahul Singh, who was appointed a member of the Punjab Public Service Commission during the last SAD-BJP regime, on Thursday joined the BJP in the presence of state chief Sunil Jakhar in Chandigarh. The Bhai family had earlier joined the Congress in 2012 after leaving the SAD. Later, it rejoined the SAD in February 2022. TNS
Death of ex- Speaker mourned
Chandigarh: Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate demise of former Speaker Surjit Singh Minhas. Sandhwan said Minhas would always be remembered for the memorable services he rendered for the welfare of Punjab and its people. TNS
25 gm heroin seized, 2 held
Abohar: The narcotics cell of the Punjab Police seized 25 gm of heroin from a Scorpio at the Alamgarh bypass chowk. ASI Manjit Singh said Lokesh Lucky and Dhiraj Rahul, residents of Sriganganagar, were held under the NDPS Act.
