Badals meet Majithia in jail

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 1

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal met former minister Bikram Singh Majithia at the Central Jail on his birthday today. They stayed inside the jail for over two hours.

The Akali leaders also met Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in the Beant Singh assassination case. Yesterday, former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, ex-minister Surjit Singh Rakhra, party spokesperson Daljeet Singh Cheema and senior vice-president Maheshinder Singh Grewal had called on both Majithia and Rajoana.

After emerging out of the jail premises, Sukhbir said: “Majithia is in high spirits. The party and all right-thinking people, cutting across party lines, are rallying behind him as he has been booked in a false case.” He said the case was registered at the behest of CM Charanjit Channi and Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. “It is political vendetta. Majithia is innocent and we have full faith in the judiciary,” he said. —