Badal's nod to Central varsity status for PU conditional: SAD

Chandigarh, June 5

Reacting to CM Bhagwant Mann’s claims about late CM Parkash Singh Badal supporting the Central University status to Panjab University, SAD said the letter, issued in this regard, was withdrawn after five days, but CM Mann chose not to disclose this.

SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said Badal had given a conditional no-objection certificate for the Central University status to Panjab University. He said, “It is shocking that Mann has indulged in a selective leak from a letter Badal wrote to the Centre in 2008.”

He said, “Following a demand from teachers of Panjab University, who were agitating for an increase in the retirement age as well as emolument for research scholars, the Punjab Government had given its approval.” He said it was, however, done with the condition that the university’s name would remain the same and that its statutory bodies – the Senate and Syndicate — would not be tinkered with, nor would there be any change in affiliation of Punjab colleges with the institution.