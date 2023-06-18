Badals politicised Takht, claims former Jathedar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 17

Former Akal Takht Jathedar Ranjit Singh today said Giani Harpreet Singh had paid the price for seeking explanation from the Badals.

He said the Badals had destroyed the Sikh body by politicising it for personal gains and changed the Jathedars at their will.

He gave a call to free the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) from the control of Badals.

He claimed that SGPC head Hajinder Singh Dhami and the newly-appointed Jathedar had met SAD chief Sukhbir Badal a few days ago.