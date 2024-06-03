Badals vs The Rest result in record polling in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, June 2

It doesn’t come as a surprise that Bathinda, known as Malwa capital of the state, has registered the highest voter turnout in the state at 69.36 per cent. Reason: the Badals put in all their efforts to win on the home turf and the other parties also leave no stone unturned to decimate them from here.

The state’s average voter turnout is 62.8 per cent. In 2019, 74.11 per cent votes were cast in the constituency. In 2014, the constituency witnessed nearly 78 per cent voting. Similarly, in 2009, nearly 79 per cent votes were cast here.

Political analysts say Harsimrat Kaur Badal has been representing the Badal family and the candidates of other parties have been trying to become the giant slayer, resulting in record polling for the past three terms.

Former MP Jagmeet Singh Brar, who has contested five elections against the Badal family, presently not affiliated to any party, said: “The high voter turnout is because of Harsimrat’s work and unmatched performance. Also, the area has a large number of Dera Sacha Sauda followers, who have come out to vote for one political party. These two reasons have always been behind the high voter turnout in Bathinda.”

SAD general secretary Balwinder Singh Bhundar said: “I attribute the record polling to Harsimrat’s development works. The rival parties always try to dethrone the Badals from Bathinda, but end up tasting defeat. This time Harsimrat will win by a margin of one lakh votes. The highest turnout in the state is itself a proof.”

AAP’s Bathinda candidate and Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said, “While campaigning, I saw the enthusiasm in the eyes of voters which is why this seat has the highest voter turnout in the state. I have got a good response from the public and we may see a different result this time.”

