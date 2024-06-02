‘Badlav’ to AAP in 2022 cost dear: Sunil Jakhar

Abohar, June 1
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar today said the much-aspired “badlav” in the 2022 Assembly poll had cost the state dear.
“People have got disillusioned with the propagators of ‘badlav’ within two years. Now the voters are looking for a change,” he said.
Jakhar, who reached his native village Panjkosi to cast his vote, said the architects of “badlav” failed in fulfilling the tall promises they made to Punjabis in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections.
“The AAP leadership is maintaining a distance from the people as they have no answers to their queries,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls
Predict BJP’s first win in TN, Kerala, gains in WB | 145 sea...
Himachal Pradesh may see 2019 redux, but Congress hopeful too
Saffron party upbeat as most exit polls predict a 4-0 victor...