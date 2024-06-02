‘Badlav’ to AAP in 2022 cost dear: Sunil Jakhar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 1

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar today said the much-aspired “badlav” in the 2022 Assembly poll had cost the state dear.

“People have got disillusioned with the propagators of ‘badlav’ within two years. Now the voters are looking for a change,” he said.

Jakhar, who reached his native village Panjkosi to cast his vote, said the architects of “badlav” failed in fulfilling the tall promises they made to Punjabis in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections.

“The AAP leadership is maintaining a distance from the people as they have no answers to their queries,” he added.

#Abohar #BJP #Sunil Jakhar