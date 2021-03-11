Tajinder Singh Bagga gets relief till July 6, High Court nod to conditional grilling

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

Directing against the initiation of coercive steps till the next date of hearing on July 6, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today made it clear that the Punjab Police could interrogate BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, but only at his residence in Delhi.

Justice Anoop Chitkara also made it clear that the interrogation team would comprise of maximum three persons led by an officer not below IPS rank.

Taking up Bagga’s petition for quashing the FIR registered against him and related matters, Justice Chitkara also barred the police from submitting the final investigation report or the challan in the matter under Section 173 of the CrPC. The direction would remain in operation at least till next date of hearing.

“In case the police want to interrogate the petitioner, it shall do so only at the place of his residence at Delhi and that too only twice before the next date of hearing. The petitioner shall be interrogated only for one hour each time between 10 am and 5 pm in the presence of his counsel,” Justice Chitkara asserted, while fixing the case for final hearing on July 6.

At the onset, Punjab Advocate-General Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu submitted that additional documents were required to be placed on record. He also assured the Bench that the arrest warrants against the petitioner would not be executed till the next date.

