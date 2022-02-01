Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel targets Centre over rising inflation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

Senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over rising inflation.

Addressing a press conference here, Baghel accompanied by PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said: “PM Narendra Modi and his government at the Centre have failed to control the ever-rising inflation. The Gujarat model of development is a failure.”

The CM said the rising prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders have made it tough for citizens to manage their household expenses. During the rule of the Modi-led government, the prices of petrol and diesel have crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark and the price of LPG cylinder has reached Rs 1,000.

“Similarly, the prices of pulses and edible oil have jumped from Rs 100 to Rs 200. Even the prices of other products, including tea leaves, salt, etc. have gone up. It has become difficult for the common man to buy daily essentials,” he said.

Talking about Congress’ ‘Punjab Model’, Sidhu said it had been prepared considering the necessities of all sections of society. “This model is based on the policies of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr BR Ambedkar. It is built after extensive research… with a motive to uplift the state and meet the needs of all sections,” he said. —

