Bags of wheat 'underweight' in Mansa village, panel to probe

Fazilka, October 11

A seven-member committee has been constituted by the Department of Food and Supplies to look into the allegations by farmers about distribution of “underweight” subsidised wheat bags in the border village of Mansa in the district on October 7.

When a depot holder started distributing the subsidised wheat in the village, locals weighed the wheat bags and some of them were reportedly found to be underweight.

Upon which the villagers took a tractor-trailer to the DC’s office and staged a protest in the office complex for two days. After this, the committee was formed.

District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC) Himshu Kukkar said the committee comprised of five inspectors of various procurement agencies and two members from the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, which had organised the protest.

