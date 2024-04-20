Bahujan Samaj Party announces 2 more candidates; Gurbaksh Singh Chauhan to contest from Faridkot, Raj Kumar Janotra from Gurdaspur

Jalandhar, April 20
Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday announced two more candidates including Gurbaksh Singh Chauhan from Faridkot (reserved) and Raj Kumar Janotra from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seats.
The announcement was made by Punjab incharge Randhir S Beniwal after consent from party supremo Mayawati.
Chauhan is the district president of the party in Faridkot. Janotra is the president of All India Mahasha Ekta Manch.
State president Jasvir Garhi said that the party’s move to give ticket to a leader from Mahasha community would help improve the electoral results of the party the way it did in 1985, 1989, 1992 and 1996 when party founder Kanshi Ram had picked Dharam Chand of the community from Gurdaspur.
With this, the party has announced candidates on seven out of 13 seats in Punjab. The party has already announced Rakesh Suman from Hoshiarpur, Surinder Kamboj from Ferozepur, Makhan Singh from Sangrur, Jagjit Chhadbad from Patiala and Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar.
