Bail to Parkash Singh Badal in party constitution case

Hoshiarpur, February 24

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Rupinder Singh today granted bail to former Chief Minister and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal in a dual constitution case that was filed in 2009.

The case was scheduled to be heard on February 25, but Badal appeared in the court today. Hitesh Puri, lawyer for social activist and complainant Balwant Singh Khera, said Badal had furnished his surety bonds/bail bonds in the trial court of the ACJM to the tune of Rs 1 lakh in pursuance of the interim bail order of Wednesday passed by the court of JPS Khurmi, Additional Sessions Judge, Hoshiarpur.

In October last year, the court had granted interim bail to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in the same case involving the allegation that his party had submitted a false undertaking to the poll panel to seek recognition for his party.

The complainant had alleged that the SAD had given a false undertaking to the EC that it had amended its constitution to incorporate the principles of socialism and secularism whereas it continued its activities as a panthic party and openly participated in Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee elections.

