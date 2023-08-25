Simarjit Bains, Balwinder Bains, aides offer golden spade at Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 24

Lok Insaaf Party supporters, led by Simarjit Bains and his brother Balwinder Bains, presented a golden spade at the Golden Temple on Thursday.

Simarjit said his party members had contributed for the spade that was initially meant to be gifted to the farm community owing to the success of their agitation but the plan could not materialise.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Sikhs