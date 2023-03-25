Bains, IPS officer tie knot today

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 24

Education Minister Harjot Bains is tying the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav tomorrow at a gurdwara in Nangal. The marriage ceremony will be followed by a party at NFL stadium, which will be attended by more than 10,000 guests.

Sources said AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are likely to attend the ceremony.