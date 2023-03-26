Education Minister Harjot Bains, IPS officer tie the knot

Nangal: Education Minister Harjot Bains married IPS officer Jyoti Yadav at Gurdwara Bibhor Sahib here on Saturday. AAP supremo Kejriwal, CM Mann & MP Raghav Chadha attended ceremony.
