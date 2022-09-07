Simarjit Bains seeks bail in rape case

Ludhiana, September 6
Ex-MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Bains has moved a local court, seeking bail in a rape case.
On July 11, Bains along with other accused had surrendered before a local court following a Supreme Court order. He remained in police custody for over a week. Thereafter, he was sent to judicial custody. He is presently lodged in the Barnala jail.
Claiming to be innocent, Bains asserted that he had become a victim of a conspiracy hatched by his opponents.
The bail plea will come up for hearing tomorrow.
