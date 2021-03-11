Simarjit Singh Bains 'wanted', posters come up

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

Almost three weeks after Lok Insaaf Party chief and former Atam Nagar MLA Simarjit Singh Bains and six others were declared proclaimed offenders by a local court, the Ludhiana police today released their wanted posters.

Apart from putting up a poster on the notice board of Police Division 6, bills were pasted in the Shimlapuri area, where Bains has his office, besides some other public places in the city. Sources said the police had also formed teams to trace the accused.

Judicial Magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur had declared former MLA and six others — Karamjit Singh; Pardeep Kumar; Baljinder Kaur; Jasbir Kaur, alias Bhabhi; Sukhchain Singh; and Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma — proclaimed offenders.

Last month, a fresh case under Section 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under Section 82), IPC, was registered against the accused at Police Division 6.

The FIR in the case was registered on the orders of the court in July 2021 and the chargesheet was filed in December. But none of the accused had been arrested to date.

The rape victim had been protesting outside the Police Commissioner’s Office for the past over a year. The woman said she would end her protest only when Bains was put behind bars.

#simarjit singh bains