'Pastor' Bajinder Singh embraced Christianity while in jail in murder case

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, January 31

A tall Haryanvi jat, ‘pastor’ Bajinder Singh (40) had a controversial past.

There are reports that he got converted to the Christianity about a decade back while he was in a jail in a murder case. He became a self-styled preacher in 2012, practising ‘miracle healing’ and claiming to cure fatal diseases, paralysis and other ailments through prayers at his centre at Tajpur village of Jalandhar.

Over a period of time, his popularity increased so much that he had over two million followers on YouTube. He lured people by exhibiting his ‘abilities to banish the evil spirit’.

In July 2018, he got embroiled in a rape case and had been arrested from IGI Airport while he was about to fly to London. But he got acquittal soon. Another controversy had broken out in September last year as a family from Delhi had alleged that Bajinder had taken money from them for treating their daughter suffering from cancer through prayers but failed as she passed away.

But he somehow overcame all his controversies and kept on expanding his ‘religion business’ opening international centres. His latest addition was his centre at Dubai as recent as on January 29. He claimed to have centres in the US, Mauritius and Fiji. He announced new centres in New Zealand, Israel and Germany.

IT team visits New Chd church

Income Tax officials on Tuesday visited the house and church of Bajinder Singh in New Chandigarh

The officials reached his house around 7am and were present till evening

The pastor runs a church in Chandpur village near the Barodi toll plaza

Harpreet’s father opened church

Harpreet Deol

Harpreet Deol is a second generation pastor. His father Harbhajan Singh Deol had originally started Open Door Church at Khojewal in Kapurthala. His wife Gursharan Deol too preaches like him. Their church had expanded exponentially in the recent past.

The new renovated building is a treat for the eyes as it has been artistically designed. Take a first glimpse of his website khojewalchurch.org and it reads “Pay Rs 1,000. You can donate us through Bhim UPI, Google Pay, PhonePe, PayTM, debit card and credit card’. All details are mentioned alongside.