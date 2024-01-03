Bajwa: AAP inefficient in handling law, order

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

After DSP Dalbir Singh, an Arjuna awardee, was shot dead near a canal in Jalandhar, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Tuesday said on the very first day of the year, it’s been established that the AAP-led government has proved inefficient in handling the law and order situation.

“What the AAP-led government in Punjab did in the year 2023 was exactly opposite of what it promised before elections in 2022. The government performed far from the expectations of the people of the state,” Bajwa added.

The LoP said AAP’s senior leadership including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had vowed to end the drug menace within four months of forming the government.

However, on August 15, 2023, Punjab CM Mann sought another year to end the growing drug abuse in the state.

