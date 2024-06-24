Bajwa an agent of BJP, says Cheema

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 23

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reacted sharply to the statement of Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, in which he said 45 MLAs of AAP were in touch with the BJP.

AAP leader and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema termed Bajwa as an agent of the BJP and said it was clear from his statement that Bajwa was working for the BJP while staying in the Congress.

He said Bajwa can climb 12 stairs in his house (referring to Bajwa’s brother being a BJP leader) and join the BJP himself anytime. A BJP flag is already hoisted at his house. Cheema said Bajwa’s statement shows that his body was in the Congress but his heart beats for the BJP. He is like BJP’s impact player in the Congress.

Cheema said on one hand the central leadership of the Congress says that BJP was working against democracy and constitution. It has misused power and toppled the governments of more than half a dozen elected opposition parties in the last 10 years. On the other hand, Bajwa is supporting these anti-constitutional activities of the BJP in Punjab.

He said that we would inform the central leadership of the Congress about this statement of Bajwa and request them to be careful of leaders like him.

