Partap Singh Bajwa attacks Punjab Govt over rising debt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

Taking on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday said without sincere efforts, fiscal health of fund-starved state could not be built up.

Bajwa was referring to media reports about the data on fiscal indicators for the April-December 2022 period released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

“Before the Assembly elections in February 2022, both Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal told many fairy tales to people. They said many speculative stories relating to generating revenue from numerous sources. But after coming to power, all their promises remained futile to yield a constructive outcome,” said the LoP.

Qadian legislator Bajwa said AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had assured people that he would shut down the illegal sand mining, which would consequently generate Rs 20,000 crore revenue that would benefit people. He made similar claims to improve the financial situation of the state by ending corruption and from other sources. Where had all his strategies gone now? Experts had already anticipated that Punjab’s debt would cross Rs 3 lakh crore by the end of this financial year.

