Partap Singh Bajwa BJP’s agent: Punjab FM Harpal Cheema

Chandigarh, May 3
AAP hit back at Congress leader Partap Bajwa for misleading the people of Punjab. AAP termed Bajwa as Partap Singh Bhajpa.
In a statement released from the party office, AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema said any advice from Bajwa about whom to vote was ridiculous because in the Bajwa house, the difference between the Congress and the BJP was just a dozen of stairs. Cheema was pointing towards Bajwa’s brother Fatehjang Singh Bajwa, who is a BJP leader.
Cheema warned workers and leaders of the Congress that Bajwa was a BJP agent, who is doing the work of the BJP in the Congress and weakening the party.
Cheema added that the Congress leader was unnerved by their imminent defeat in Punjab so he was making such statements. He is aware that the people were only going to vote for ‘jharoo’, so he was trying to mislead people with such baseless statements.
