Partap Singh Bajwa flays RSS statement against farmers’ protest

Chandigarh, March 17

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa strongly condemns the recent statements made by the RSS regarding the ongoing farmers’ protests in Punjab. The attempt to label farmers as “disruptive forces” is not only misleading, but also a dangerous attempt to undermine the democratic rights of the citizens.

The RSS’s annual report for 2023-24 reflects a concerning narrative that seeks to vilify the peaceful protests by farmers. By equating the farmers’ agitation with separatist tendencies, the RSS is not only misrepresenting the ground realities, but also attempting to suppress the voices of those fighting for their livelihoods, ha says.

It is appalling to see that the BJP is resorting to such tactics to deflect the attention from the genuine concerns of farmers. Instead of addressing the root causes of the protests and engaging in meaningful dialogue, they choose to paint a false narrative to suit their political agenda.

Bajwa questions, “Why Modi has not notified the promises made to farmers after repealing three farm Bills”. He says Punjab has closely experienced the so-called “Modi Ki Guarantee” and will also give a befitting reply in the LS poll.

Bajwa urges the Centre to refrain from such divisive rhetoric and instead focus on addressing the genuine concerns of farmers. The rights of citizens to peacefully protest and express their grievances must be respected in a democratic society. The people will not be swayed by attempts to vilify their legitimate struggles, he adds.

