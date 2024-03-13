Partap Singh Bajwa: Punjab Govt must clear stand on CAA

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa today dared the AAP-led state government to clear its stand on the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) that was notified by the BJP-led Union Government on Monday.

“In January 2020, the Congress government in the state had brought a resolution against the CAA in the Assembly because it was against the secular fabric of the country. If the AAP government in Punjab wants to safeguard the Constitution and consolidate the federal structure, it must oppose the CAA,” Bajwa said while speaking in Vidhan Sabha.

He said, “Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had earlier endorsed the CAA. The AAP’s senior leadership had also supported the BJP when it revoked Article 370. It demonstrates the anti-minority face of the AAP and its allegiance to the BJP.”

Bajwa said the AAP claims to have been following the footsteps of Dr BR Ambedkar. “Now is the time to take a firm stand to defend what Dr Ambedkar believed,” he added. “The Mann government had failed miserably to clear its stand on the CAA in the Assembly today, even though I raised the issue. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan disregarded the issue completely. Kejriwal also had not uttered a single word on the CAA during his Punjab visit,” Bajwa maintained.

