Bajwa seeks probe into doc's suicide

Chandigarh, March 14
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government for adopting a lax attitude in the case of a Jalandhar-based Dalit woman doctor, who ended her life by suicide, at the SGPC-run Sri Guru Ram Dass Institute of Medical Science and Research, Amritsar, a few days ago.
Bajwa said, “It is an unfortunate incident and I am deeply saddened by this. A Special Investigation Team should be formed to probe the incident.”
He said the Jalandhar-based woman doctor, Pamposh, working as an intern at the Amritsar medical institute died by suicide on the intervening night of March 8 and 9.
#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Dalits #partap singh bajwa #SGPC #Sikhs
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea
Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...
US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and Arunachal Pradesh: Resolution
The resolution pushes back against People's Republic of Chin...