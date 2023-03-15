Bajwa seeks probe into doc's suicide

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government for adopting a lax attitude in the case of a Jalandhar-based Dalit woman doctor, who ended her life by suicide, at the SGPC-run Sri Guru Ram Dass Institute of Medical Science and Research, Amritsar, a few days ago.

Bajwa said, “It is an unfortunate incident and I am deeply saddened by this. A Special Investigation Team should be formed to probe the incident.”

He said the Jalandhar-based woman doctor, Pamposh, working as an intern at the Amritsar medical institute died by suicide on the intervening night of March 8 and 9.

